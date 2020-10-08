Oyo CP parades ponzi scheme operators defrauding Igboho community

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Nwachukwu Enwonwu, Thursday, paraded suspected fraudsters, who specialised in swindling members of the public through a ponzi scheme at Igboho, in Oorelope Local Government Area of the state.

The suspected fraudsters, numbering eight, who stormed Igboho town, reportedly induced members of the public to part with their huge amount of money, to the tune of two million, seven hundred thousand naira (N2,700,000.00), through a scheme tagged: “Social Economic Development Programme.”

While parading the suspects at the Eleyele Police Command Headquarters, Ibadan, the CP said the eight suspects namely, Kola Oyejobi (male 32 years), Olayinka Adisa (male 43 years), Ridwan Adebayo (male 26 years), Ademuyiwa Damola (male 25 years), Dada Adisa (male 25 years), Romoke Oladipupo (female 39 years), Eniola Adegbola (female 29 years) and Damilola Adejumo (female 30 years), who operated under the name and style, “Noble City Global Concept” have successfully defrauded residents of the community under the pretext that they would receive in return multiple folds within forty eight hours any amount they invested.

According to the police boss in the state, as soon as they received money from their victims, they disappeared into the thin air and all efforts to reach them usually proved abortive.

The CP said: “A team of SARS operatives swung into action and after discreet investigation, the members of the criminal syndicate were arrested in Badagry area of Lagos State where they had opened another office and swindled so many other members of the public and they confessed to the crime, while a cash sum of N205,000,00 only was recovered from them.”

Similarly, the commissioner of police paraded a 24-year old Maryam Jamiu (female), for allegedly abducting a six-month old boy, Shina Ayobami Abdulsalam.

Enwonwu explained to journalists that Maryam went to meet one Adebisi Roqeebat at her hairdressing shop and met her playing with her neighbour’s son.

“Maryam Jamiu under the pretext of also playing with the baby trickily took the baby away to an unknown destination without the consent of Adebisi Roqeebat or the parents of the child.”

“Upon receiving the complaint, the suspect was thereafter apprehended at Ilara Mokin in Ondo State on September 24, 2020, while the baby was rescued unhurt,” the CP disclosed.

Vanguard