Oyo Governor’s Mother, Madam Abigail Makinde Is Dead

Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has lost his beloved mother, Madam Abigail Omojolagbe Makinde.

While no official statement has been issued by the governor, The Street Journal learnt that Mrs. Makinde who clocked 80 this year, died in the early hours of Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Recall that Gov Makinde has always described his late mother as a disciplinarian who is known for her bluntness, adding that he inherited some of those virtues.

He said, “Actually, while growing up, when I saw other kids being given Christmas presents and I went to my mother to request for mine, she would tell me if I did not receive such presents yesterday, definitely I didn’t deserve them today. So, she is blunt to a fault. She says things the way they are and I think I took a little bit of that. We planned big for this birthday, but mama did not let us have it the way we have planned for it. When I asked her why, she replied that when my father turned 75, we had a big birthday event for him and he died one year after. So, I think Mama is not ready to die.”

“At 80, my mother is actually not growing old but only getting matured. I pray that she will have many more fruitful years on the surface of the earth. On behalf of the family of late Pa Olatunbosun Makinde and the Omorege family from Benin and Akure, I thank all of you and pray that you won’t be found wanting on the day of your celebration. Divine blessings, which are from the Lord, will locate us all in Jesus’ name,” Makinde said at his mum’s 80th birthday.

In a condolence message to Gov. Makinde, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, tweeted:

At this time, my heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Governor @SeyiMakinde and his family as they mourn the passing of their dear mother, Madam Abigail Omojolagbe Makinde. As we mourn Mama Makinde’s passing, we also celebrate her life and the positive impact that she had on her community. I pray that the Almighty grants her eternal rest.

