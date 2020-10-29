oyo-subeb-trains-quality-assurance-officers-on-ict-procedures

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board said that it is preparing its Quality Assurance Officers on ways to improve learning and to meet up with global best practices.

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran, said this in Ibadan at the opening of a two-day training on E-Quality Assurance.

The training was organized in conjunction with the Universal Basic Education Commission for all Quality Assurance Officers in the 33 Local Government Universal Basic Education Authorities in the state.

Facilitated by the National Space Research and Development Agency, Dr. Adeniran said the training would help develop new quality assurance strategies and procedures to improve the quality of learning in basic schools across Oyo State.

He said the Board was ready to follow the trend by introducing e-quality assurance facilities to replace the archaic method of monitoring, evaluation and data collection.

While the SUBEB boss thanked Universal Basic Education Commission for its unflinching support, he also expressed optimism that after the training, officers would be acquainted with the use of E-Quality assurance facilities.

“This training is meant to train Quality Assurance Officers, as vanguards of the new approach to quality assurance practices in basic education in Oyo State”, he said.