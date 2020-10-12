Oyo warns night prowlers, club goers against illegal parking

Our Reporter

OYO State Government has reiterated its warming against reckless driving and illegal parking at clubs, as well as fun spots at night, as the state’s Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA) impounded 10 vehicles at the weekend.

The warning was given on Sunday by OYRTMA Chairman Mogaji Akin Fagbemi, while reacting to an incident that led to loss of a life, which was caused by an individual suspected to be driving under alcohol influence at a popular club on Awolowo Way, Bodija, Ibadan.

He said the middle-aged man, who was hit by a drunk night reveller, sustained head injury and later died at a hospital close to the scene of the incident.

Fagbemi said: “Following a directive of Governor Seyi Makinde, the authority issued warning to owners of commercial buildings, particularly club houses, during the height of the COVID-19 lockdown around March, because of disregard to the pandemic prevention protocols as issued by the state government and as regards the indiscriminate and illegal encroachment of road corridors by customers of the club houses.

“It is pursuant to this warning that the authority moved to impound erring vehicles around such vicinities, particularly as the authority continues to receive petitions and complaints from motorists and residents of the areas where such centres are situated.

“As a result of a crash occasioned by the illegal parking of a vehicle, whose owner was reported to be patronising one of the club houses located on Awolowo Road in Ibadan, OYRTMA, in conjunction with the Special Security Joint Task Force otherwise called Operation Burst, moved in to impound 10 erring vehicles, which have been taken to our premises pending their prosecution for infringing on Section 16 of the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority Law 2009.”

He said the victim, a resident of the area, was rushed to a nearby hospital after the accident around 1200hrs of Friday night, but he died because of the road blockade caused by indiscriminate parking of vehicles at the club house.

Fagbemi urged the people to ensure they did not constitute blockade to the roads whenever they parked their vehicles so as to allow others pass, especially in cases of emergency situations such as fire outbreaks or the need to rush an ill resident to hospital.

He called on fun lovers and night crawlers to seek the service of licensed drivers, as there had been cases of midnight accidents caused by drunk-driving by vehicle owners, who investigations often showed were coming from club houses in the midnight, who destroyed the belongings of other persons as well as those of government, like public utilities and streetlight poles.