Ozil declares support for #EndSARS

German footballer, Mesut Ozil, Sunday declared his support for the #EndSARS protest in Nigeria.

The Arsenal midfielder stated this on his verified Twitter handle.

“Horrible to hear what’s been going on in Nigeria. Let’s make this a trending topic everywhere



Right-pointing triangle #EndSARS – My thoughts go out to everyone who has been affected,” he wrote.

Horrible to hear what’s been going on in Nigeria. Let’s make this a trending topic everywhere ▶️ #EndSARS – My thoughts go out to everyone who has been affected. 🇳🇬💚 #EndPoliceBrutality — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 11, 2020

Ozil has never been shy to express his views on major global issues and was one of the few footballers who condemned the Chinese treatment of Muslim Uighurs in China.

Many Nigerian footballers including captain Ahmed Musa and Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi had earlier supported the #EndSARS movement.

Nigerians have been using the #EndSARS tag to demand an end to police brutality and the scrapping of a notorious police unit, FSARS. The unit has been accused of multiple human rights abuse, including harassment, extortion and murder.