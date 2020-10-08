Ozil left out of Arsenal’s Europa League squad

Agency Reporter

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has been left out of the English Premier League (EPL) club’s squad for the 2020/2021 Europa League campaign.

This has given rise to media speculation that he might have played his last game for the London-based side.

The 31-year-old Ozil, who is under contract with Arsenal until June 2021 and earns a reported 350,000 pounds (451,465 dollars) per week, has not played for the team this season.

He made 18 Premier League starts in the previous campaign.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had said that the German midfielder would find it difficult to break into the squad, casting doubts over his future at the club.

Defenders Sokratis Papastathopoulos and William Saliba were also left out of the squad.

Arsenal almost missed out on European football for the first time in 25 years following an eighth-placed league finish last season.

But they won the English FA Cup to qualify for the continent’s second-tier club competition.

They take on Rapid Vienna in Group B of the Europa League in Austria on Oct. 22, before matches against Ireland’s Dundalk and Norway’s Molde.

(Reuters/NAN)