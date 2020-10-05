Paedophile Sentenced to 600 Years Imprisonment For Shooting Child Pornography

A Paedophile man identified as Matthew Miller, has been sentenced to 600 years imprisonment after being found guilty of forcing kids as young as 4 years old into sex acts.

Miller, 32, was sentenced in Alabama after prosecutors said he forced kids into making child pornography.

According to prosecutors Miller’s acts “robbed children of their childhood.” as he made two kids under five make child porn.

According to a statement form the Department of Justice, Miller allegedly made the kids “engage in sexual explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual production of such conduct,” the statement said.

Police officials found 102 pornographic images that Miller made of the kids when they carried out a search warrant, the US Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Alabama said in a statement.

Miller pled guilty to charges regarding the child porn images in October 2019 after facing 20 counts that were detailed in an indictment.

On Friday, October 2, Chief US District Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Miller to 7,200 months or 600 years in prison.

“The crimes for which Miller has admitted guilt are not only disturbing, they are sickening, and his actions robbed these children of their childhood,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp said in a statement.

He applauded the sentence, noting “Miller will spend the rest of his natural life behind prison bars.

