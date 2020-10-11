Pageants: Some sponsors sought  to sleep with me, other girls — Tagbarha

National Director of Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria, Mrs Gwen Elohor Tagbarha, has revealed some of the conditions sponsors gave her before they could commit their funds to the Miss Teen project.

The 2013 Face of Niger Delta, and former Miss Nollywood Nigeria, 2014, said one of the persons she met for sponsorship/partnership, made it very clear to her that all pageant organizers in Sapele brought their contestants to him to make his choice of who to sleep with, before he gave his support.

“I told him categorically, it was that mindset of his that I had come to change. He was straight about it. He told me, bluntly, he could not support me.”

The Business Administration graduate from Ekiti State University, revealed that some other men also made advances at her, knowing fully well that she was married, and that a beauty pageant should not be associated with promiscuity, adding that she was out to change such narratives in the pageant industry with her brand.

Meanwhile, Miss Anointing Amanambu, the teen representative from Anambra State has emerged winner of the Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria held in Sapele, Delta State.

The 19-year-old, defeated 13 other beautiful and talented teenagers to emerge the first ever winner that will represent Nigeria in Recife P.E Brazil, next March, in an all-expenses paid trip by the official sponsors of the event, Awaritse Nigeria Limited.

Mrs Tagbarha said aside from the trip to Brazil, Miss Anambra also took home N200,000 in cash, amongst other prizes, while the 1st and 2nd winners, Damatie Mamus, Miss Teen Lagos, and Miss Audu Oshuwa Miracle, Miss Rivers, took home N150,000 and N100,000 respectively.

Originally scheduled to hold on April 12, 2020, the event was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, before it was rescheduled for October 1 and was attended by crème de la crème of the society.

Vanguard