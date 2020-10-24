Palliatives: Attack on Ilorin Cargo Terminal halted

Governor Abdulrazak

Ilorin, the Kwara state capital yesterday experienced hoodlums brazenly looting food items kept as palliatives to cushion the effects of the pandemic.

The incident, which occurred at the Cargo Terminal Hub of International Airport, Ilorin, saw many looters, moving in and out with the stolen food items including bags of rice, vegetable oil, noodles, seasoning, and other concealed items suspected to be grains. This forced motorists plying the dual carriage Ilorin-Ogbomoso road to move at snail’s speed, trying to make way for the looters.

Some of the looters spoken to described the loots as their “hidden heritage” which God gave them on “a holy Friday.”

In a swift response, Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the state Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazak said in a statement that security agents have been deployed there to foil the stealing of palliatives recently donated to the state. The security agents were struggling to contain the hoodlums as at the time of filing this report from totally emptying the hub.

