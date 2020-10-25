Palliatives In Warehouses Evidence My Father Is Not Nigeria’s problem – Zahra Buhari-Indimi

Daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, Zahra Buhari-Indimi has said that the recent discovery of COVID-19 palliatives stored in various warehouses across the country is valid proof that her father is not the nation’s problem.

In recent times the president has been criticised and some of his actions have been a reason for debates as the nation suffers some economic decline compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Zahrab Buhari said the discovery of the food items and other palliatives stored in various warehouses gives credence to the fact that her father is concerned about the welfare of his people.

In one of her Instagram stories on Sunday, Zahra said, “Now that people confirmed that Buhari distributed enough palliatives nationwide, it is clear Buhari is not our problem.”

READ ALSO: Attacks: SW Governors, Ministers, Visit Lagos To Commiserate With Sanwo-Olu

Zahra’s comment comes on the heels of several reports showing certain warehouses being looted by thousands of Nigerians in different states.

Most of the warehouses that were plundered contained COVID-19 palliatives including food items donated by the private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19.

Some of these items were also discovered in the houses of some politicians, enraging many who believed it is wickedness that the relief items were hoarded while the masses perished.

It is in this rage that the plundering of certain warehouses and homes of politicians began to spread across Nigeria in the last few days.

What began with one discovery in Lagos rapidly spread to other places and as of the evening on Sunday about 10 states had recorded cases of a similar raid and plunder.