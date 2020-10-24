‘palliatives’-looted-in-ekiti-are-poisonous,-commissioners-raise-alarm

File Photo of hoodlums

Ado-Ekiti— Ekiti State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mr. Akin Omole, and his Agriculture and Food Security counterpart, Dr. Olabode Adetoyi, have raised the alarm over looting of poisonous items mistaken for Covid-19 palliatives in the state.

They raised the alarm on Saturday, saying huge quantities of poisonous items, mistaken for food yet to be distributed as Covid-19 palliatives, were looted in warehouses in Ado-Ekiti on Friday.

Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Omole, said in a statement in Ado-Ekiti that raising the alarm became expedient to forestall any harm that could befall anyone who consumed the items.

Also reportedly looted was the office of the Agricultural Development Programme (ADP) in Ado-Ekiti.

“Information at our disposal revealed that the Federal Government’s silos, the ADP warehouse and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) stores, all in Ado-Ekiti, were attacked by hoodlums under the guise of seeking Covid-19 palliatives.

“We insist that Ekiti State currently has no Covid-19 palliative warehouse as all the palliatives had been distributed.

“Unfortunately, the items carted away were Single Super Phosphate and NPK fertilisers, which they erroneously thought was gari.

“The SEMA store too has only emergency supplies for disaster response.

“Some people even made away with pre-fermented corns preserved for planting. All these items are poisonous and not fit for consumption.

“We, therefore, appeal to our people not to consume these items because they can kill,” Omole warned.

In a similar statement, Dr. Olabode Adetoyi, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, confirmed the looting, warning that most of the items carted away contained chemically-treated seeds meant for planting.

“They are not suitable for consumption,” he declared.

VANGUARD