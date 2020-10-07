Pandemic paradox: Why aren’t house prices falling?

Is it the time for selling “gracious” homes with a residents’ club and concierge? Cairn Homes certainly thinks so. Some three years after acquiring a plot of land from RTÉ for €107.5 million, it is getting ready to launch its Donnybrook Gardens development next month.

And the pandemic doesn’t appear to have affected its pricing strategy, with properties starting at €855,000 for a two-bedroom apartment, rising to €1.25 million for a three-bed.