Pandemonium as #EndSARS protesters block major roads in Abuja

By Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

Despite the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the #EndSARS protest continued in Abuja on Monday.

The peaceful protesters, most of whom were wearing black T-shirts marched on the Berger bridge, Wuse, blocking the road and chanting: ‘End police brutality now.’

This paralysed vehicular traffic in the area as impatient motorists made U-turn avoid getting caught up in the resultant gridlock.

Commuters avoided the axis due to the protests.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police spokesperson, ASP Mariam Yusuf, said she was not aware of the incident when contacted.