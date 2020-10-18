Panegyrics of the girl-child

THE girl-child

She is a miracle that never ceases to be miraculous

She is truly amazing.

Fashioned together in a highly modish manner

Full of compassion, strength and wisdom

You can count on her support when she lends a hand

Give her a task and watch her move a mountain

There is no limit to her achievements

The owner of the home when she becomes a woman

She is God’s gift to the world

She blossoms like a flower when well nurtured

Her smile radiates sunshine

Her head is full of magical dreams

Her heart is full of wonders and her hands shape the world

She is clothed in strength and dignity

Just like a sown seed that germinates

She multiplies everything given to her

She is mysterious!