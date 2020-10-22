Daily News

Panic as youths go on rampage in Delta

Elo Edremoda, Warri

Youths reportedly brandishing cutlasses and tyres are on the rampage across the twin cities of Warri and Effurun in Delta state.

Feelers have it that the youths who drove recklessly in tricycles, chanted “Okere” as they zoomed towards Okumagba Estate in Warri South council area, from Airport Road in Uvwie council area.

The Warri Correctional Centre, located in Okere community, is less than five minutes drive from the Estate Roundabout.

Officers of the Nigerian prison had since Monday, beefed up security around the centre, following the incident in Benin.

While residents, as well as businessmen and women, are still going about their lawful duties, the Warri metropolis, especially Okere, Ajamimogha and Airport Road axis are said to be rowdy.

Major routes in the cities such as Garage Junction, Hausa Quarters, PTI Junction, DSC and Effurun Roundabouts have remained blocked by protesting youths.

