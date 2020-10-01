Panic in Rivers as alleged IPOB members kill SARS officer

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

Yet to be identified men have killed a Police Officer attached to the Special Anti-robbery Squad, SARS, headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, whose name was not ascertained at press time.

It was alleged that the killers were members of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, who had vowed that there was no going back on the sit-at-home order on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

It was learnt that the victim was on special duty at Oyigbo Local Government Area on Wednesday ahead of the independence day celebration, but was killed while looking for what to eat in the area around 9:30 pm.

It was gathered that the hoodlums who saw him and felt he was coming after them arrested and took him to a bush path where he was killed.

However, the incident has since sparked unease in the area as more police officers were sighted moving into the area on a possible manhunt of the killers.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, SP. Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident noted that the details were still sketchy at press time.

Omoni in a pre-Independence Day statement warned hoodlums acting in the guise of proscribed IPOB members to stay off the state or face the full wrath of the law, revealing that the command had made adequate deployment to curtail activities of miscreants in the area.

Vanguard News Nigeria.