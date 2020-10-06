PAPADEF gives scholarship, donates equipment to Ogun school

Comrade Festus Akintoye, Executive Director of PAPADEF(left), handing over the scanner, laptop, infrared thermometre and other hygiene products to Saint Stephen’s Commercial School, Ado-Odo, Ogun State, his alma mater, to help staff and students stay safe from COVID-19 as they resume school.

By Esther Onyegbula

As part of its activities to commemorate Nigeria’s independence day celebration, Pa Akintoye Developmental Foundation, PAPADEF, has donated office and COVID-19 equipment to Saint Stephen’s Commercial School, Ado-Odo, Ogun State, as part of their support on the fight against the pandemic.

The items donated by the foundation include a laptop, a printer and scanner, as well as an infrared thermometre and other hygiene products for use by the pupils and staff to stay safe in these times of COVID-19.

Also, PAPADEF awarded an automatic scholarship to Miss Rukayat Asake Olatunde, an extremely brilliant but indigent student of the school.

According to PAPADEF Founder, Comrade Kehinde Akintoye, the talented student would enjoy the benefits of the scholarship throughout the remaining part of her secondary school education and would receive further support during her university studies.

Speaking at the presentation, Comrade Akintoye, who is an alumnus of the school, said the computer was meant to be a tool to help the students of the school to be more technology-savvy, and to aid them in gaining the skills required by citizens of the world.

He also said he hoped that the printer would help ease the clerical and office burdens of the school’s staff.

Akintoye reckoned that the hygiene products and infrared thermometre would help the school to be a safe space in the age of COVID-19.

Comrade Akintoye also pledged to muster support for the school among members of the old students, especially those of his 1988 set, while continuing to support the town of Ado-Odo as a whole.

He called on the Presidency and all agents of development within the state and nation to facilitate the development of Ado-Odo community.

He stressed that the good work of his foundation had to accrue to the people of Ado-Odo as well because the town holds a special place in his heart as his hometown.

Receiving the items, the Principal of the School Mr. J. O. Ojo expressed his gratitude to PAPADEF on behalf of the school, observing that the benefaction was unprecedented in the history of the school since his assumption as Principal.

VANGUARD