papi-luwe’s-son,-sukanmi,-angry-as-protests-get-chaotic

SUKANMI Omobolanle, one of the sons of veteran actor, Sunday Papi Luwe Omobolanle, has expressed anger over the peaceful protest that has turned chaotic in Lagos.

Omobolanle took to his Instagram account to chide hoodlums and arsonists that have taken over the peaceful protest to create chaos in the Lagos metropolis.

He said, “Many struggles have been betrayed. Anyone, I repeat anyone that is trying it (or) has been betraying this peaceful protest of the Nigerian youths/Nigerian as a whole for his/her selfish reasons, he/she will never experience peace… the wrath of every soul lost in this protect and very Nigerian day to that struggle shall be incurred on him/her… A loud amen please.”

He has featured in several feature films and joins a long list of Nigerian celebrities that have lent their voices to the protest.