paris-bomb-alert:-police-deployed-as-arc-de-triomphe-evacuated

Published: 11:45 EDT, 27 October 2020

There have been two police evacuations in Paris today after a bag full of ammunition was discovered near the Eiffel Tower and a bomb scare at the Arc de Triomphe.

Police were deployed to the western end of the Champs-Élysées, where the Arc de Triomphe monument stands, at 3pm today.

The area around the landmark, including part of the Champs-Élysées avenue, has been evacuated while police continue their search.

Meanwhile, the Paris Champ de Mars park around the Eiffel Tower was evacuated briefly this afternoon following the discovery of a bag filled with ammunition, a police spokesman said. He added that the evacuation of the park was now over.

Pictures circulated by French journalists were said to show the ammunition found near the Eiffel Tower.

Pictured: An cordoned-off Arc De Triomphe after French police responded to a bomb threat earlier this afternoon

Police said the area around the Eiffel Tower was briefly evacuated after the discovery of a bag of ammunition. Pictured: An image circulated by a French journalist is said to show the rounds found near the Eiffel Tower

Footage uploaded to social media showed people sprinting up the escalators at Charles-de-Gaulle Etoile metro after the station, which is under the Arc de Triomphe, was evacuated earlier this afternoon.

France is on high alert following the beheading of a teacher earlier this month by an 18-year old Muslim man angry about the use of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in a civics lesson.

There have been several false bomb alerts, most recently in the Lyon railway station last week and at the Eiffel Tower a month ago.

French President Emmanuel Macron has found himself demonised at protests across the Islamic world as anger grew this week over his defence of Charlie Hebdo’s cartoons of the Prophet.

People are seen running up the escalators after the Charles-de-Gaulle Etoile metro was evacuated due to a bomb threat this afternoon

Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Bangladesh on Tuesday, branding him a ‘Satan-worshipper’ and burning him in effigy following smaller marches in Pakistan, Iraq, Turkey and Gaza yesterday.

Meanwhile hard-line Iranian newspaper Vatan-e Emrooz published a front-page cartoon of Macron as the Devil, branding him anti-Islamic and claiming that ‘French extremists’ had been seen burning copies of the Koran.

Iran also summoned the French ambassador on Tuesday in protest at Macron’s remarks, calling them ‘unwise’. Meanwhile Saudi Arabia put out a statement saying it ‘denounces the offensive cartoons of the prophet’.

Bangladeshis also added their voices to calls for a widespread boycott of French goods, with shops in Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Palestinian territories already pulling products including makeup and food from the shelves.

