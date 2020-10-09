Paris-Roubaix cycling race cancelled due to Covid-19

This year’s one-day Paris-Roubaix cycling race that passes through northern France has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers ASO said on Friday.

The race, postponed from April, had been due to take place on October 25 but Thursday’s announcement by the French government that Lille had been placed on maximum alert because of rising Covid-19 infections forced ASO to cancel the race.

“The decision was taken following the announcement by health minister Olivier Veran putting the Lille metropolitan area on maximum alert,” ASO said in a statement.

