Partey, Cavani, five other top transfer deadline day moves

As it is often the case, some clubs wait till the dearth before they splash the cash to get new players to bolster their squads.

Though sometimes these delays pay off, in other situations, clubs are forced to cough out more money than they would have normally done if they had made the moves earlier.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic which totally altered the global sports calendar and more importantly put holes in the pockets of many clubs, the Transfer Deadline Day was not devoid of its characteristic drama.

PREMIUM TIMES makes a selection of seven of the top moves on the last day.

Thomas Partey [Atletico Madrid – Arsenal] £45.3m

The move made by the Gunners for the Ghanaian midfielder had long been anticipated but it only came through on the final day of business.

For many, the signing of Partey by the Arsenal calls for a party because the 27-year old is seen as a crucial addition to the evolving team being built by Manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal were able to sign Partey after triggering the £45m release clause in the midfielder’s contract with Atletico Madrid.

This was the most expensive deal on the transfer deadline day.

Arsenal’s latest acquisition will wear the No 18 shirt and will join up with his new team-mates next week after he returns from international duty with Ghana.

On the signing of Partey, Mikel Arteta said: “We have been watching Thomas for a while, so we’re now delighted to add such a high-quality player to our squad. He is a dynamic midfielder with great energy. He brings a lot of experience from a top club that has competed at the highest level in La Liga and the Champions League for several years.

Edinson Cavani [Unattached – Man Utd] Free

These are desperate times for Manchester United and that perhaps explains the signing of a 33-year old in the twilight of his career.

Former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani was signed on a free transfer with the Uruguay international penning a one-year deal, with an option to extend by another 12 months.

Having finished his time at PSG as the club’s all-time top scorer, many still expect Cavani to provide experience in attack this season for United, and Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident he will deliver.

He said: “Edinson is an experienced ultimate professional who always gives everything for his team,“ the boss said about Cavani. ”His goalscoring record for club and country is fantastic and we are delighted to sign a player of his calibre.

Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina -Juventus)

Serie A champion Juventus signed Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina in a €50 million deal.

Chiesa made his professional debut for Fiorentina in 2016 and went on to make 153 appearances, scoring 34 goals, in addition to 19 caps and one goal for Italy.

https://twitter.com/ManUtd/status/1313170194072821770/photo/1

Alex Telles [Porto – Man Utd] £13.6m

Manchester United has signed Brazilian left-back Alex Telles from Portuguese side Porto on a four-year deal, with an option to extend for a further year.

United did not disclose the transfer fee but the British media reported the Old Trafford club paid around 15.4 million pounds for the 27-year-old.

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the Brazilian would help improve the dwindling fortunes of the Red Devils.

He said: “He is a player we have been tracking for some time and his performances over the past few years are exactly what we are looking for. He is a fighter and a winner and will add real determination and competition to the squad.

“Alex has the qualities, both as a player and as a person that we want here at Manchester United.”

N O S T A L G I A 😍 Worth the 1️⃣4️⃣ year wait, #SaintsFC fans? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KQuL2x3xoX — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 6, 2020

Theo Walcott [Everton – Southampton] Loan

After nearly 15 years across different clubs, the former England winger opted for an emotional return to his boyhood club Southampton on a season-long loan deal from Everton.

At Everton, Walcott has become a bit-part player hence the 31-year chose a return to Southampton even though a number of other Premier League team wanted the fast-paced winger.

Walcott said it was an easy decision to make once Southampton came calling.

“I will probably cry, I bet, when I first play, and it means so much,” Walcott said.

Walcott was the youngest player to play for Southampton when he made his first-team debut in August 2005, at only 16 years and 143 days.

“I’m very excited to get going and finally be playing Premier League football. It was the right time in my career to move on and hopefully I get a lot of Premier League games.” – @TosinAdarabioyo 💬#TosIn pic.twitter.com/eEdKlLmBF2 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 5, 2020

Tosin Adarabioyo [Manchester City – Fulham] Undisclosed

The 23-year defender joined Fulham in a permanent transfer on deadline day.

Adarabioyo who is believed to be interested in playing for Nigeria signed a three-year deal at Craven Cottage, with Fulham holding the option for a further 12 months.

According to reports, City will receive up to £2million for the transfer and have inserted a 20 percent sell-on fee in the deal.

Umar [Sadiq Partizan Belgrade- UD Almería] Undisclosed

The Olympic Bronze medalist signed for Spanish club UD Almería on a five-year deal on transfer deadline day.

The 23-year-old enjoyed his time at Serbian club Partizan Belgrade, scoring 23 goals and 19 assists in 52 appearances for the Black-Whites.

The Nigerian joined Partizan Belgrade on an initial loan deal in July 2019 and later turned into a permanent deal following the striker’s impressive form for the club.

Sadiq will hope to help Almería secure promotion to LaLiga as soon as the 2021/2022 season.