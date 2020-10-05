Partey Time For Arsenal + Other Expected And Done Big Deadline Day Deals

Thomas Partey is expected to join Arsenal on transfer deadline day. Photo: [email protected] Teye Partey.

Arsenal’s move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey is expected to be the biggest deal of transfer deadline day, while Edinson Cavani is on the verge of a move to Manchester United.

Partey has been a long-term target for the Gunners, who have reportedly matched his 50 million euro (£45 million, $59 million) buyout clause to bolster their threadbare midfield options.

The Ghanian has made 188 appearances for the Spanish giants and was part of the Atletico sides that reached the 2016 Champions League final and beat Arsenal on the way to winning the Europa League in 2018.

Uruguayan international Lucas Torreira is expected to go the other way from Arsenal to Atletico on a season-long loan deal.

Arsenal have made an impressive start to the season, winning three of their opening four Premier League games, as they aim to return to the Champions League next season for the first time in five years.

However, the Londoners have been short in central midfield with Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi, who has joined Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan, frozen out by Mikel Arteta.

United, scrambling for reinforcements after their 6-1 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday, are expected to make more signings, with Dutch international midfielder Donny van de Beek their only addition before Monday.

Brazilian international left-back Alex Telles has joined from Porto for an initial fee of £13.5 million.

“He is a player we have been tracking for some time and his performances over the past few years are exactly what we are looking for,” said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“He is a fighter and a winner and will add real determination and competition to the squad.”

Former Paris Saint-Germain striker Cavani is reportedly close to joining on a two-year deal as a free agent.

After a forlorn chase of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, United are also interested in adding two teenage wingers — Amad Traore of Atalanta and Penarol’s Facundo Pellistri.

However, neither is expected to make an instant impact on the first-team should deals be completed.

Premier League table-toppers Everton signed centre-back Ben Godfrey for a reported initial fee of £25 million.

But Theo Walcott is on the way out of Goodison Park for a return to Southampton on loan, whom he left as a 16-year-old to join Arsenal in 2006.

Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon has also joined the growing batch of young English players in the Bundesliga with a season-long loan move to Hoffenheim.

– Quiet window for European giants –

According to a report by the Centre for Economics Business Research, Premier League clubs were on course for an astonishing 95 percent of the net spend in Europe’s big five leagues this transfer window.

Barcelona’s accounts for the 2019/20 season showed the drastic impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on even the world’s richest clubs as the Catalans posted 97 million euro losses.

However, some of Europe’s giants were busy on the final day.

Juventus secured one of the hottest properties in Italian football as Federico Chiesa joined from Fiorentina on a two-year loan deal worth 10 million euros with an obligation to buy if certain conditions are met for a further 40 million.

Bayern Munich added a trio of new players as Douglas Costa returned to the Allianz Arena for a second spell on loan from Juventus.

In this file photo taken on August 12, 2020 Paris Saint-Germain’s Cameroon forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final football match between Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon. Bayern Munich confirmed on October 5, 2020 the signing of former Paris Saint Germain forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting with more signings reportedly expected in the last few hours before the transfer window closes.

David Ramos / POOL / AFP

The European champions also signed former PSG striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on a one-year deal and Bouna Sarr from Marseille.

AFP