parties-to-libya-conflict-reach-ceasefire-agreement

A UN envoy on Friday announced that the two Libyan delegations to the Libyan 5+5 Joint Military Commission talks have signed a complete countrywide and permanent ceasefire agreement with immediate effect.

Stephanie Williams, acting special representative of the UN Secretary-General to Libya and head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), made the announcement in a press conference.

Williams said “today is a good day for the Libyan people.’’

The resumption of the direct talks within the 5+5 Joint Military Commission began on October 19 in Geneva, under UN auspices.

The talks were aimed at the signing of a lasting ceasefire agreement, providing for an end to the arms embargo violations.

It is also to ensure the departure of foreign mercenaries from Libyan territory, in accordance with the principles agreed upon at the Berlin conference.

France has been pushing to ensure that the inter-Libyan political dialogue moves forward in parallel and inclusive manner, within the framework proposed by the UN.

The UN framework includes holding of elections based on the parameters agreed upon by the Libyan people. (Xinhua/NAN)