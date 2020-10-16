Party chieftain seeks police reform

From Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

President Muhammadu Buhari and Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Muhammed Adamu have been urged not to stop at dissolving the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) but to overhaul the police system.

A chieftain of Labour Party in Osun State, Mr. Babatunde Loye, said there was need for the government to reform of the police institution.

This, he said, would put an end to extra-judicial killings, extortion, engender professionalism and restore public confidence in the police.

He lamented that many youths had been killed and assaulted due to the unprofessionalism of some triggered-happy officers.

“I am against the killing of any Nigerian. It is not acceptable and the police must do better. Our youth must be empowered to take over authority and leadership from the older generation. We need to end this killing now,” he said.

He described the response of the government to the #EndSARS protest as prompt and commendable, saying with the courageous decision to dissolve the police unit, the President had shown that his administration was responsive to people’s feelings.