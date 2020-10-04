Party’s floor open for anybody Vying for 2023 presidential election — Secondus

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the party’s floor is open for anybody vying for the 2023 presidential election, including former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, said this while fielding questions from journalists in Bauchi at the weekend when he led a solidarity visit to the state governor, Bala Mohammed.

The delegates included, Governor Aminu Tambuwa of Sokoto State, former Governor of Gombe State, Hassan Ibrahim Dankwambo; former Senate President, David Mark and a party chieftain; Nazif Gamawa.

Answering question on whether the party will re-present the former Vice President, who lost the 2019 election to President Muhammadu Buhari, Secondus said, “this party is very democratic. There is no room for discrimination.”

Everyone is qualified, young, old, governors and non-governors. We have the space for everyone – if you win, you become our candidate. The door is open to everybody.”

While reacting to recent defections of some party members to other parties, including former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, Secondus said anyone could leave the party but was optimistic of their return. “It has happened before. They will move and later come back. That’s the assurance I’m giving to you.”