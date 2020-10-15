Passenger air route linking central China, Nairobi resumes

Agency Reporter

Regular passenger air service between Changsha, capital of central China’s Hunan Province, and Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, resumed after an eight-month hiatus due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Flight CZ6043 took off early Wednesday (Beijing Time) carrying passengers and nearly eight tonnes of cargo, including epidemic prevention supplies, to help boost resumption of work and production in Nairobi.

“We’ve been looking forward to the resumption of the flight as our company has an investment in Kenya,’’ said Qin Qun, a passenger on board the flight.

The air service, operated by an A330 aircraft, is scheduled to carry out one round-trip flight a week.

Passengers are required to wear masks on the plane and display necessary health records before boarding.

This route will further promote economic and trade cooperation between China and Africa.

In the first half of this year, Hunan’s trade volume with Africa rose 10.4 percent year on year to 1.83 billion U.S. dollars.

(Xinhua/NAN)