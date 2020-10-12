Daily News

Passengers feared dead in Osun multiple auto accident

By
0
Shina Abubakar Osogbo

An unknown number of persons were said to have died in a multiple auto accident that occurred along Ilesa-Akure Highway.

It was gathered that the accident occurred around 11:am on Monday at Erin Ijesa, a town in the Oriade Local Government Area of Osun State.

A diesel ladder tankers reportedly fell and spilt its content before it caught fire and the explosion led to gridlock on the road as many motorists got stuck on the road.

Officials of Federal Road Safety Commission were said to have later diverted traffic through Ipetu Ijesa town to ease the gridlock.

An eyewitness, Wale Ademola, said, ” Many people were burnt to death and some were injured in the inferno. But I don’t know how many persons were involved “

The Police Public Relations Officer in Osun State, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the development to journalists but said she could not ascertain the number of casualties yet.

