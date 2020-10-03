Patriots star Cam Newton tests positive for COVID

By Dailymail.com Reporter

New England Patriots star Cam Newton has tested positive for coronavirus and has been ruled out of his next game, according to reports.

ESPN reported the quarterback received a positive test result and will not play when his team takes on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The Patriots have been doing mass testing after an outbreak on the Tennessee Titans caused their game with the Pittsburgh Steelers to be delayed.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Patriots have also been forced to delay their trip to Kansas as they wait for more test results and seek guidance from the NFL.

Newton’s infection is the latest in a concerning spread of cases in the league.

Another Tennessee Titans player and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, raising the team´s total to 18 since Sept. 24, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the NFL nor the Titans had announced the latest results.

This is the fifth straight day that at least one member of the Titans’ organization has had a positive test result return. The Titans placed a cornerback from their practice squad on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sept. 24.

Since outside linebacker coach Shane Bowen’s test result came back positive on Sept. 26, the Titans have had now eight players and eight other team personnel test positive.

The NFL first postponed, then rescheduled the Titans´ game set for Sunday against Pittsburgh to Oct. 25 during Tennessee’s bye.

The league also moved Baltimore’s bye to Week 7, so the Ravens now can play Pittsburgh on Nov. 1.

