Paving way for entrepreneurship growth

There are efforts to groom innovative entrepreneurs to start new businesses and make them flourish. Innovation Support Network (ISN Hubs), a not-for-profit organisation, has held its virtual gathering to fine-tune its strategies, DANIEL ESSIET reports.

When the African Development Bank (AfDB) President, Akinwumi Adesina, said 6,500 new tech start-ups have been established on the continent with $2.27 billion investments, compared to 2015, which had 3,500 tech-related ventures and $1 billion in venture capital, it was an exciting news.

Adesina said start-ups were emerging in Africa, urging universities to deepen their entrepreneurship programmes, develop structured institutional arrangements for supporting innovations to expand the growth of start-ups, enable graduates become entrepreneurs, create businesses, and become job creators rather than job hunters.

At a meeting of stakeholders of the Africa50 infrastructure fund in Kigali, Adesina and otherrs warned that if African countries continued at their rate of industrialisation, and fail to invest in their knowledge economies, they would have 100 million jobless citizens across the region by 2050 to contend with.

An organisation pushing for the empowerment of startups and entrepreneurs is Innovation Support Network (ISN Hubs), a not-for-profit organisation made up of over 100 entrepreneurs.

ISN is capitalising on the opportunities of a global digital economy poised to rake in over $60 trillion by 2025, nurture talents and develop hubs.

It has provided a forum for hubs and centres across the country to access technology, industrial expertise needed to develop and scale up their businesses.The organisation held a virtual convention of hub founders, aimed at driving collaborations for the growth of entrepreneurship.

The theme was: “Stronger together – developing frameworks for collaboration.”

In addition, the event featured a Demo Day, where startups, pitched.

ISN Hubs Chairman, Tomi Davies, expressed satisfaction with what the network has achieved in driving startups’ innovation growth.

He said members of the network were offering numerous opportunities and support mechanisms for local start-ups to push the entrepreneurial ecosystem forward.

He said the network is always looking at ways to support entrepreneurship and innovation at all times.

Despite a challenging startup environment, Davies observed that startup founders and innovation ecosystem actors have played a crucial role in the business landscape.

He added that the hub has provided a platform to build cooperation and trust among players in the innovation ecosystem.

The National Coordinator, Office for ICT Innovation and Entrepreneurshp (OIIE), Dr Amina Sambo-Magaji, said the office serves as a facilitator in the tech innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

She said OIIE has fostered the ignition of tech ecosystems of the six geo-political zones, increased youth interest in entrepreneurship, created a vision for digital entrepreneurship.

She added that the agency believes that hubs and entrepreneurs are well-placed to fill the gaps between the government and the markets to promote a more sustainable and inclusive economy.

The Executive Director, AfriLabs, Anna Ekeledo, said the organisation has developed programmes, built partnerships and worked with innovation hubs and other stakeholders to raise entrepreneurs that will stimulate growth and social development in Africa.

She said the organisation has worked with universities, through meet-ups, to support the rise of innovation hubs and expansion of skills.

Programmes organised by the organisation, she noted, focused on practical innovation activities through innovation grants and business acceleration.

So far, she continued, AfriLabs has promoted activities to understand the innovation gaps in Africa and collaboration among hubs.

The Special Assistant to the Regional Director, Ford Foundation, Innocent Chukwuma Adesuwa Ighile, said the group is promoting investment by supporting efforts on socially responsible investments, and encouraging investors to put money in a high-quality credit.

The Senior Innovation & Human Capital expert African Development Bank Group, Uyoyo Zino Edosio, called on hubs and entrepreneurs to explore banks’ programmes, and harness such opportunities to ramp up their competitiveness.

She said the organisation was leading a continent-wide high-impact entrepreneurship movement to drive long-term economic growth and look to build strong entrepreneurship ecosystems across Africa. She added that the organisation was offering support for start-ups to enable strengthen their chances to thrive.

For instance, the bank established its Youth Entrepreneurship and InnovationMulti-donor Trust Fund (YEI Trust Fund). It is an over $4 million fund with support from the governments of Denmark and Norway. The special fund supports youth enterprise and tech development on the African continent.

Launched in November 2017 as part of the bank’s Jobs for Youth in Africa initiative, it aimed to create 25 million jobs and equip 50 million young Africans of working age with the skills they need to help them join the formal sector by 2025.

The Fund’s goal is to strengthen the employment and entrepreneurship ecosystem for young Africans. To do this, YEI Trust Fund looks to fund tech hubs and incubator programmes, provide access to finance, study and reform programmes that fosters the development of innovative start-ups created and led by young African men and women.

She said AfDB is determined to promote an ecosystem based on knowledge creation, innovation and entrepreneurship and driven by a competitive private sector.

The ISN’s Partnership Director, Fayo Williams, stated that the online event has created an opportunity for the network to reach a larger audience – not just across Nigeria, but indeed, across the world.