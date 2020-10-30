pcn-seals-440-medicine-stores-in-gombe

Sola Shittu, Gombe

THE Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed 440 premises in Gombe following regularities.

Registrar of the body Pharm. Elijah Mohammed told reporters in Gombe yesterday that the anomaly became worse since the lockdown which was necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mohammed, who was represented by the director of enforcement Pharm. Stephen Esumobi said the enforcement exercise aims to ensure that all premises where medicines are sold are registered, having fulfilled conditions concerning location, storage facilities, environment, documentation and personnel.

“At the end of the enforcement exercise, a total of six hundred and eighteen (618) premises comprising forty-five (45) pharmacies and five hundred and seventy-three (573) patent medicine shops were visited.

“A total of four hundred and forty (440) premises made up of eight (8) pharmacies and four hundred and thirty-two (432) patent medicine shops were sealed for various offences, some of which include operating without registration with Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, failure to renew premises license, dispensing ethical products without the supervision of a pharmacist, poor storage and sanitary conditions among others while twenty-five (25) pharmacies and patent medicine shops were issued compliance directives.”