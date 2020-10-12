PCRC protests dissolution of SARS in Gombe

Sola Shittu, Gombe

THE Gombe State Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), on Sunday condemned the dissolution of Special Anti Robbery Squad in the country by the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu.

The dissolution of SARS is coming on the heels of a three-day protests across the country over the activities of the special squad under the office of the IGP.

However, in a peaceful protest on Sunday, the PCRC Gombe protested the dissolution of SARS by the IGP, saying the Special Squad in the office of the IGP has reduced crime rate in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the group, at a peaceful protest in Patanmi Stadium, the chairman of PCRC in Gombe State, Kabiru Muhammad said SARS had helped in the recovery of Gombe children kidnapped to other parts of the country.

“Disbanding SARS will not augur well in Gombe state, because we have seen the advantages and the contribution of SARS in Gombe. Recently, people in Nigeria and even abroad, have witnessed that we lucky to reunite with our children, teenagers kidnapped from Gombe to other states were returned to their parents, this may not be unconnected with the effort of SARS. We have been bedeviled with what we call Kalari boys for the past 18 years but today the atmosphere is peaceful.