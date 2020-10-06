PDP flays Osinbajo over claims PMB feels the pains of Nigerians

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described remark credited to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo that President Muhammadu Buhari feels the hardship Nigerians are living with as highly insensitive and reckless.

Osinbajo had while fielding questions from State House correspondents earlier in the week said, “We fully understand that we must have a way of ensuring that the pain that people feel, the economic difficulty that people are going through are addressed as much as possible, which is why even in our current discussions with labour, one of the issues we are looking at include what sort of palliatives are possible for the Nigerian people. In what ways can we reduce the burden and how quickly can we do so?”

Reacting to the claim, the PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said more than five years in the saddle, the President Buhari-led government is still making promises to Nigerians it has no intention of fulfilling.

The publicity scribe told Vanguard that the PDP is “now vindicated in its stand all these years that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC administration has no competence to make lives better for Nigerians,” adding that more than anything else, “the party came into power with the sole intent of holding on to power for the fun of it.”

He continued: “Listening to our Vice President, one would think that he was campaigning ahead of an imminent election. Yes, they are campaigning more than five years of an opportunity they were given to improve the livelihood of Nigerians. In 2015, they made promises they failed to fulfil and repeated same in 2019. Today, the new promise is that palliatives are on the way of Nigerians whose only sin was to have a voted into power a President with scant regards for the welfare of his people.

“The PDP is vindicated and Nigerians can now see that we were not politicking when we said President Buhari had no solution to the challenges bedeviling the nation and her citizens. Nigeria under his watch has become the poverty capital of the world while insecurity, corruption and governance continue to get worse.”

He urged Nigerians to remain strong and united, noting that the country of their dream would soon be realized.

