PDP Governors Declare Nigeria Police Trust Fund Act Illegal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum has declared the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (Establishment) Act, 2019 illegal.

The Forum called for a repeal of sections of the Police Act recently accented to by President Muhammadu Buhari, citing constitutional breaches.

This was contained in a communique issued by its Chairman and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal after a Zoom meeting.

The Forum “implored Mr. President and the National Assembly to repeal Section 4(1) of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (Establishment) Act, 2019 which purports to authorize the President to deduct 0.5% of the total revenue accruing to the Federation Account for the benefit of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, as it is patently unconstitutional,” it read.

“The beneficiaries of the Federation Account are the Federal, States, and Local Governments ONLY. More creative funding options should be explored.”

COMMUNIQUÉ OF THE PDP GOVERNORS’ FORUM ZOOM MEETING HELD ON 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2020. The PDP Governors’ Forum held a Zoom Meeting on 30th September 2020 and commented on the following issues of national importance: The meeting, which was chaired by Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, reviewed the Edo Governorship elections and the Forum formally congratulated the winner, Gov. Godwin Obaseki on the electoral triumph. The Forum also noted with delight the unity of purpose displayed by the PDP National and Edo State leaders of our party that helped to achieve the historic victory. Of utmost importance also was the role played by the PDP Governors’ Forum, and especially the PDP Campaign Council. The Forum urged the INEC and Security Agencies to play a neutral role in Ondo Gubernatorial elections as they did in Edo State, in order to continue to deepen Nigeria’s democracy and democratic practices. iii. The meeting received briefings from the Chairman of PDP Committee on the Review of the 2019 elections, His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammad, CON and urged them to continue with their good work and nationwide consultations, to reposition PDP to win the 2023 Presidential Elections. The meeting noted the signing of the New Nigeria Police Act, 2020 by Mr. President, Commander in Chief. While acknowledging the many important innovations in the new law, the Forum emphasised the need to make the Nigeria Police Council, which has Mr President as Chairman and 36 state Governors as members, fully operational and the clearing house on all issues bordering on the organisation and administration of the Nigeria Police Force as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution. The Forum further observed the discrepancies in S.12(2) and S.12(4) of the Act on the appropriate authority with responsibility to deploy Police Commissioners to the respective States. Whereas S.12(2) gives the responsibility to the Police Service Commission, S. 12(4) gives either the Police Service Commission or Inspector-General of Police the same responsibility. This is even more regrettable as the Constitution gives this responsibility to the Police Service Commission (S. 215)(1)(b). We advise that the constitutional provision be upheld. Furthermore, the Forum canvassed for appropriate consultations with the Governors of various States on the deployment of Police Commissioners to the States since the Police is a common institution that executes the laws of both the Federal and State governments. vii. The Forum implored Mr. President and the National Assembly to repeal Section 4(1) of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (Establishment) Act, 2019 which purports to authorise the President to deduct 0.5% of the total revenue accruing to the Federation Account for the benefit of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, as it is patently unconstitutional. The beneficiaries of the Federation Account are the Federal, States and Local Governments ONLY. More creative funding options should be explored. viii. The Forum noted the controversy surrounding the Water Resources Bill, 2020 and noted the stepping down of the Bill in the House of Representatives. It urged for further consultations and public engagement in the processing of the Bill. The Forum referred the Bill to the bodies of Attorney Generals of PDP State governments for advice. Finally, the Forum congratulated Nigeria @ 60 and enjoined the government and the people of Nigeria to redouble efforts on national unity, national cohesion, economic, social and political integration and progress in the years ahead. The meeting was attended by the following PDP Governors: Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal,CFR- Sokoto State – Chairman Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu – Abia State – Vice-Chairman Mr. Udom Emmanuel – Akwa Ibom State – Member Senator Bala Muhammad, CON – Bauchi State – Member Sen. Douye Diri – Bayelsa State – Member Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa – Delta State – Member Engr. Dave Umahi – Ebonyi State – Member Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi – Enugu State – Member Nyesom Wike, CON – Rivers State – Member Engr. Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde – Oyo State – Member Dr. Bello Muhammad Matawalle – Zamfara State – Member Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum 1st October, 2020

