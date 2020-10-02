PDP hails Appeal Court judgment affirming Diri’s election

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa PHOTO: Twitter

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Friday, applauded the judgment of the Court of Appeal which affirmed the election of Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa.

The party, in a statement issued by Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, its National Publicity Secretary, in Abuja, described the judgment as victory to the rule of law and the genuine will of the people of Bayelsa.

He stated: “The celebration that erupted in the state at the breaking of the news of the verdict is not only a testimony that indeed justice was upheld but also that Diri is indeed the choice of the people.”

Ologbondiyan said that like other PDP governors, Diri, indeed, hit the ground running in the task of developing Bayelsa, particularly in his outline of projects in key sectors, in spite of “the prevailing fiscal challenges”.

The party’s spokesperson said that the sectors included manufacturing, agriculture, oil and gas, power, road infrastructure, and education, among others.

“Our party, therefore, urges Diri not to relent but continue in his commitment toward the good of all, in line with the manifesto of the PDP.

He also congratulated the people of Bayelsa for Diri’s victory at the Court of Appeal.

