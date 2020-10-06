PDP hiding under my video to perpetrate violence, says Kekemeke

Our Reporter

A CHIEFTAIN of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Isaacs Kekemeke, has accused the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of hiding under one of his viral videos to perpetrate violence in Ondo State.

He said the full video clip had been viewed and explained to security agencies, but the PDP campaigners still held on to it as a smokescreen to wreak havoc and unleash violence on the public.

In a statement by his media aide, Jerry Sola Akinuli, Kekemeke said he had learnt to bear criticism without irritation and calumny without retaliation.

He said he does not believe in violence, will not promote violence and has no capacity for violence.

Kekemeke said his reputation in Ondo State politics could not be destroyed by the poisoned breath of slander of those who were jinxed.

Said he: “Who goes about with street urchins brandishing cutlasses, Dane guns and other dangerous weapons in the name of ward and street rallies?

“From whose campaign office does these unknown faces spill to the highway at will attacking APC supporters?

“Kekemeke’s position on this election is categorical and unequivocal and it is that Governor Akeredolu is the best candidate on the ballot in the 10/10/ 2020 governorship election. Ondo State must never move two or three steps forward and then move four or six steps backward. It is time to consolidate and improve on the job done by the governor in the last three and a half years. Kekemeke cannot be intimidated, blackmailed or cajoled out of this position.

“Rather than the fixation on Kekemeke, there is still some little time left to dwell on messages that will reverberate with the people. It is the singular desire of every citizen of Ondo State, which desire Almighty God has already granted that violence will not happen before, on, and after the election and so, it won’t be available as excuse for failure.”