PDP in Enugu under my watch very strong, says Ugwuanyi

Our Reporter

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Saturday attended the monthly local government meetings of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in some council areas of the state unscheduled to identify, appreciate and inspire party members and teeming supporters.

Addressing party members at the meetings, Gov. Ugwuanyi appreciated God for His protection, mercy and kindness throughout the peak of coronavirus, stressing that “we have come here to thank God for our life and health”.

The governor, who maintained that the PDP in Enugu State under his watch is very strong, told the jubilant party faithful that “we are not taking your support for our party for granted”.

Gov. Ugwuanyi urged PDP members in the state to continue to keep faith with the party’s ideals, reiterating his administration’s commitment to sustain the tempo of peace, security and good governance in the state.

While expressing delight at the enthusiasm of members of the party at the various local government party offices he visited for the meetings, the governor thanked God for the existing peace and unity in the PDP family in the state, disclosing that his administration is devising a means to appreciate and recognize those who have not been recognized.

Read Also: Ebeano family endorses Ugwuanyi as leader

Receiving the governor, the enthusiastic party members reassured him of their total support and loyalty, commending his uncommon leadership qualities that have entrenched peace, security, good governance and participatory democracy in Enugu State.

The governor visited party offices in Enugu South, Enugu North and Enugu East local government areas, among others.