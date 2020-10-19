PECAN seeks tax harmonisation

By Kelvin Osa Okunbor

Pest control operators in Lagos State have sought the intervention of the Lagos State Government on the harmonisation of taxes levelled by some local government councils.

They said a situation where various charge regimes were in place in different local council areas does not bode well for their business.

They called on the appropriate regulatory bodies including the Ministry of Environment and the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) to rein on the councils to adopt the same template in the amount charged companies playing in the environmental cleaning space to drive the business.

President, Pest Control Association of Nigeria (PECAN), Kunle Williams stated this in Lagos at a Proficiency Seminar/Exhibition on Integrated Pest Control Management and COVID-19 Disinfection Procedures.

Williams said besides the need to harmonise the taxes charged by local councils, he affirmed that the regulatory body needed to sanitise the industry by ridding it of quacks who were denting the image of professionals operators. He said there was a need to step up the regulatory bar to improve the quality of services for business people and professionals involved in integrated environmental health management.

General Manager, LASEPA, Dr Dolapo Fasawe said the government and her agency would look into the complaints.

Calling for improved training and certification, she urged pest control operators to continue to ventilate their views on the conditions of their business, saying they should not not be afraid to speak their minds if it appears they are being bullied into double taxation.

Describing pest control operators as critical players in the environmental health value chain, she urged them to embrace sustainable practices that will not impede on the environment saying Lagos State Government will do everything to push quacks out of the business.

She called on both players and regulators to forge the right synergy to create a conducive environment for the business .

Fasawe said LASEPA will continue to drive new protocols and strategies through decontamination and disinfection to tackle the pangs of the deadly CoronaVirus Disease.