World News Peloton Recalls Pedals on Thousands of Bikes After Reports of Injury By Jenny Gross 2 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 About 27,000 bikes were affected by the recall, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments