World News

Peloton Recalls Pedals on Thousands of Bikes After Reports of Injury

By
0
Views: Visits 0

About 27,000 bikes were affected by the recall, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Mail-In Ballots in N.J.: ‘It’s Like They Can’t Wait to Vote’

Previous article

NFL Week 6 Predictions: Our Picks Against the Spread

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News