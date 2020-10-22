pengassan-threatens-nationwide-strike-over-killing-of-anti-sars-protesters

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has threatened a nationwide strike following attacks on innocent #ENDSARS campaigners across the country.

This is just as the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Lagos State Council and the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) berated the Federal Government on the insecurity and shooting on Tuesday of protesters at Lekki tollgate in Lagos.

In separate statements yesterday, the unions called on President Muhammadu Buhari to provide adequate security for the demonstrators in line with democratic norms, and to immediately arrest perpetrators of the dastardly act.

PENGASSAN President and Secretary, Festus Osifo and Lumumba Okugbawa, maintained that failure to urgently address the situation would force the National Executive Council (NEC) to convene an emergency meeting to declare the industrial action.

The oil workers urged Buhari to provide uncommon leadership and steer the ship of state to safety.



They deplored government’s handling of the situation.

In his remarks, Lagos TUC chair, Gbenga Ekundayo and secretary, Abiodun Aladetan, flayed the authorities for their “uncivilised action and crime against humanity.”

They urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to thoroughly investigate the massacre with a view to securing justice for the deceased.

The labour centre implored the youths against compromising the security of the state.



“We can do more in an atmosphere of peaceful, lawful and orderly society. This is a dark time of deep, sober reflections on the state of our dear Lagos, especially the youths,” the unionists added.

Extending its prayers to the victims and families, NUPENG urged members nationwide to remain calm and safe, as the leadership reviews the situation.

“Our hearts bleed for innocent Nigerians who lost their lives or got injured in this senseless and inhumane action of the armed security agents of the government.

“Our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers go to the families of the victims as well. As an institution that indulges in peaceful protest on a regular basis, there is a renewed sense of insecurity with the new tactics employed by the men of our armed forces. We are not against government arresting any hoodlum who may want to hide under the guise of the peaceful protest to perpetuate violence, but to unleash this level of cruelty on peaceful and harmless protesters, who were holding the national flag and singing the national anthem in demonstration of their belief in the course of the country, is highly condemnable,” it added.