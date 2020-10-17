People prank friends with fake automated bank balance messages

Hilarious prank shows people tricking family and friends into believing they have $12MILLION in their bank account with fake automated balance message
- The viral prank sees the trickster pretending to call on speakerphone to check their bank balance
- Video captures their friends and families’ reactions as the automated message tells them they have $12,616,290.56 in their checking account
People are fooling their unsuspecting family and friends into thinking they have a wads of cash, with a fake automated attendant relaying that the pranksters have more than $12million in their checking accounts.
Several brief clips, posted throughout various social media platforms, show the hilarious reactions that ensue when they hear that their loved one has $12,617,290.56 sitting in the bank.
One woman rushed to kiss her beau after jumping in the car and being greeted by the welcoming news.
Several pranksters are having fake automated attendants tell them that they have $12,616,290.56 in their checking account
Groups are left bewildered as they hear of the large sums of money their loved ones have
Several groups looked bewildered when they heard the news about the imaginary funds.
In one clip, a man drinking water couldn’t even hold it down once he caught wind of how much money was supposedly in the account.
In fact, once people heard of how much money they thought was in the account, they could hardly focus on whatever task they were doing.
Parents who heard of the large amounts often would question where their young ones got the money from.
It is unknown how all these people felt once they learned that the money didn’t actually exist.
It is also unknown who started the viral trend.
In one clip, a man spat out his water as he heard how much money was there
Several people found that they could no longer finish their activities upon hearing the news
One person even shared that their coworkers were shocked by the news
