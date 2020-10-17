People prank friends with fake automated bank balance messages

By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

Published: 15:30 EDT, 16 October 2020 | Updated: 18:02 EDT, 16 October 2020

People are fooling their unsuspecting family and friends into thinking they have a wads of cash, with a fake automated attendant relaying that the pranksters have more than $12million in their checking accounts.

Several brief clips, posted throughout various social media platforms, show the hilarious reactions that ensue when they hear that their loved one has $12,617,290.56 sitting in the bank.

One woman rushed to kiss her beau after jumping in the car and being greeted by the welcoming news.

Scroll down for video

Several pranksters are having fake automated attendants tell them that they have $12,616,290.56 in their checking account

Groups are left bewildered as they hear of the large sums of money their loved ones have

Several groups looked bewildered when they heard the news about the imaginary funds.

In one clip, a man drinking water couldn’t even hold it down once he caught wind of how much money was supposedly in the account.

In fact, once people heard of how much money they thought was in the account, they could hardly focus on whatever task they were doing.

Parents who heard of the large amounts often would question where their young ones got the money from.

It is unknown how all these people felt once they learned that the money didn’t actually exist.

It is also unknown who started the viral trend.

In one clip, a man spat out his water as he heard how much money was there

Several people found that they could no longer finish their activities upon hearing the news