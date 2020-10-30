people-reveal-the-savage-responses-they’ve-received-to-texts-and-social-media-posts

By Latoya Gayle For Mailonline

It’s often easier to think of a sarcastic response to someone being unnecessarily rude after the situation has passed, however a thread of savage comebacks reveals some people have snappy replies ready to go.

Trivia site Shiliza, rounded up a selection of the funniest written exchanges from around the world that have gone viral on social media – and it will make you wish you’d thought of them.

Among the hilarious posts was a man who gushed about being told by a woman that she loves him, only for someone to reply: ‘Aren’t mothers great.’

Even Tesla boss Elon Musk got in on the action replying to a post about Apple developing cars by saying the engine and headphone jack would be sold separately.

People from around the world shared hilarious sarcastic responses they’ve spotted online, including a Reddit user who was mocked for trying to belittle those who use abbreviations

One man was told disabled people aren’t werewolves, after arguing those with special needs shouldn’t be given priority parking outside of office hours

Another person took to Facebook gushing that they had finally been told ‘i love you’, however a respondent joked that it must’ve been their mother who said it

Incompatible! A woman who gushed about seeing two unattractive people in love was assumed to have met her match

A woman who tweeted about grown-ups using umbrellas, was asked if people become waterproof after the age of 18

Labour pains! One person was told they have a younger brother because sometimes it’s better to create something else than fix what’s broken

Another individual tweeted that the police can’t come to their house party, only for law enforcement to mock the lack of enthusiasm from others about the event

Rivals! A woman who texted a mysterious number in her boyfriend’s phone was shocked to receive a lengthy response from his sister

Another individual who was hoping to trick his crush into becoming his girlfriend was forced to PhotoShop the answer

Having been insulted about the size of their dog, one person told their friend that they are small because their parents don’t love them

Dying of laughter! A courtroom witness who was fed up of the questions asked by an attorney, joked that the deceased person could’ve begun practicing law

One person was told their girlfriend isn’t real, after gushing that music does things that their girlfriend can’t