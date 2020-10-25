Persons instigating violence not speaking for Ndigbo – Group

By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

An international Igbo organisation, Igbos for Progressive Nigeria (IPAN) has condemned inciting statements from certain persons within and outside Nigeria encouraging youths of Igbo extraction to take up arms and cause mayhem against other Nigerians.

In a statement on Saturday signed by its President, Mr Lawrence Onuzulike and Media Chief, Mr Okeke Oliver, titled “A call to trade with caution” the group regretted the attribution of the EndSARS protest to Igbo agenda, insisting it was a national action.

The statement partly read, “Those instigating violence are not speaking for Ndigbo, especially, as they are giving the impression that there was the hand of Esau in the protest in the first place.

“Whatever be the case, we stand as representatives of the Igbos in our own right, to address and discourage our teaming youths not to adhere to such a wicked directive.”