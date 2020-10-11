Pete Davidson blasts Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling for transphobia: ‘What’s wrong with her?’

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.com

Published: 15:26 EDT, 11 October 2020 | Updated: 15:26 EDT, 11 October 2020

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson blasted Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling for ‘going all Mel Gibson on us’ with her repeated transphobic comments during last night’s Weekend Update.

‘It really hurt. I have a close connection to those movies. I even look like Dobby the house elf, if he became a TikTok rapper,’ the girl-crazy comedian – who turns 27 next month – joked.

‘Very disappointing, yeah. I long for a few young years ago when the worst things she did were those Fantastic Beasts movies. No discrimination there, they harmed us all equally.’

‘It really hurt’: Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson (L) blasted Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling (R) for ‘going all Mel Gibson on us’ with her repeated transphobic comments during last night’s Weekend Update

Pete continued: ‘I mean what’s wrong with her, Colin [Jost]? She creates a seven-book fantasy series about all types of mythical creatures living in harmony with wizards and elves and the one thing she can’t wrap her head around is Laverne Cox? She’s a national treasure.’

On Sunday, the 48-year-old Daytime Emmy winner reposted Davidson’s monologue with the caption: ‘Why thank you Pete. You’re so sweet… #TransIsBeautiful.’

The King of Staten Island producer-star – who used to identify with Hogwarts House of Gryffindor – also addressed the fact that he has seven Harry Potter-themed tattoos that he now regrets.

The girl-crazy comedian – who turns 27 next month – said: ‘Very disappointing, yeah. I long for a few young years ago when the worst things she did were those Fantastic Beasts movies. No discrimination there, they harmed us all equally’

Pete continued: ‘I mean what’s wrong with her, Colin [Jost]? She creates a seven-book fantasy series about all types of mythical creatures living in harmony with wizards and elves and the one thing she can’t wrap her head around is Laverne Cox? She’s a national treasure’

On Sunday, the 48-year-old Daytime Emmy winner reposted Davidson’s monologue with the caption: ‘Why thank you Pete. You’re so sweet… #TransIsBeautiful’

‘I have a Game of Thrones tattoo and now I’m terrified George R.R. Martin is going to be like, “Hey, if you enjoyed what I had to say about dragons and dire wolves, wait until you hear what I think about Puerto Ricans!”‘ Pete exclaimed.

‘I also have a Winnie-the-Pooh tattoo, am I going to have to find out he was diddling Piglet the whole time? It’s madness! It’s crazy times we live in! It’s not fair.’

Davidson’s segment was arguably funnier than host Bill Burr’s opening monologue where he questioned why the gay community gets the month of June for Pride but African-Americans get the shortest month of February.

‘I’m not psychic!’ The King of Staten Island producer-star – who used to identify with Hogwarts House of Gryffindor – also addressed the fact that he has seven Harry Potter-themed tattoos that he now regrets

Pete exclaimed: ‘I have a Game of Thrones tattoo and now I’m terrified George R.R. Martin is going to be like, “Hey, if you enjoyed what I had to say about dragons and dire wolves, wait until you hear what I think about Puerto Ricans!”‘

Stark contrast: Davidson’s segment was arguably funnier than host Bill Burr’s opening monologue where he questioned why the gay community gets the month of June for Pride but African-Americans get the shortest month of February

The 6ft3in funnyman’s comments came four months after the British 55-year-old author penned an essay about her beliefs about the transgender community on her website.

‘I refuse to bow down to a movement that I believe is doing demonstrable harm in seeking to erode “woman” as a political and biological class,’ Rowling wrote on June 10.

‘I want trans women to be safe. At the same time, I do not want to make natal girls and women less safe. When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman – and, as I’ve said, gender confirmation certificates may now be granted without any need for surgery or hormones – then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside. That is the simple truth.’

‘I refuse to bow down to a movement that I believe is doing demonstrable harm in seeking to erode “woman” as a political and biological class’: The 6ft3in funnyman’s comments came four months after the British 55-year-old author penned an essay about her beliefs

‘Trans women are women’: Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe (L), Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne (M), Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness (R), and The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil were among the celebrities to speak out against Rowling

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness, and The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil were among the celebrities to speak out against J.K.

Pete has ‘never read any of the books’ but he’s seen each movie ’20 times’ – famously bonding over all things Potter with his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande back in 2018.

Catch more of Davidson in the 46th season of Saturday Night Live, which continues October 17 with host Issa Rae and musical guest Justin Bieber.

Potterheads: Pete has ‘never read any of the books’ but he’s seen each movie ’20 times’ – famously bonding over all things Potter with his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande (R) back in 2018