petrol-tanker-explodes-in-lagos

By Omolola Afolabi

A petrol tanker exploded on Tuesday in Lagos.

The explosion happened at a petrol station in Ogba, Agege on the Lagos mainland, Nosa Okunbor, spokesman of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) announced in a statement.

According to him, the incident occurred Tuesday morning at a petrol station along Ajayi Road, Ogba.

It will be recalled that NNPC Filling Station along College Road, also in Ogba was gutted by fire, this incident occurred in April this year while a massive explosion where at least 3 people died in Ajuwon, Ipaja area of the state.

Emergency responders were at the scene as at press time,eye witnesses have said.

In a related development, in Ikorodu, a building in Isiu Town, has reportedly collapsed.

There have been series of building collapse in Lagos, with the most recent being the collapse of a building on Lagos island in October.

This claimed the life of 4 people who were reportedly working on the construction site, leaving eight others injured.

Femi Giwa, Director, Operations of the LASEMA carried out an assessment of the damage.

No causality has been reported in both incidents as at press time.