The Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Lagos State chapter, Bishop (Dr.) Olusola Ore, has died.

Bishop Ore, according to family source, passed away Monday night after a brief illness.

Before his death, Bishop Ore was presiding pastor of Love Aglow Ministry, FESTAC Town, Lagos and also the Chairman, Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Board.

Details of his burial is awaited.

May his soul rest in peace.

Like this: Like Loading...