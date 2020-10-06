Phibsborough named one of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods

Phibsborough has again been named one of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods by Time Out magazine, edging neighbouring Dublin village Stoneybatter off the list.

The magazine says Phibsborough has “valiantly weathered” a pandemic which has hollowed out other parts of Dublin city centre.

“Combining old-school charm and contemporary buzz, Phibsborough feels at once lived-in and lively,” the magazine says.

“Locals are spoilt for choice with an abundance of coffee shops, restaurants and pubs right on their doorstep. Neighbourhood café Bang Bang is a one-stop shop for brunch burgers and political tote bags. Sports bar The Back Page serves pizzas named after some of Ireland’s greatest athletes, while Victorian boozer The Hut slings ‘pints of plain’ (Guinness) by the armful.”

The “brutalist behemoth” that is the Phibsborough Shopping Centre in North Dublin, Ireland. Photograph: Getty Images



It goes on to praise “quintessentially Phibsborough” fixtures such as the Bohemians FC murals, snooker halls and even the “brutalist behemoth” of the Phibsborough Shopping Centre which set the area apart.

The magazine names Phibsborough number 27 in its list of coolest neighbourhoods, the same position it held in 2018. Last year Time Out ranked Stoneybatter 42nd in its table but said that this year Phibsborough had the edge.

“We’re excited to have Phibsborough back in the list, back on top after being toppled last year by Stoneybatter!

“For 2020’s cool-to-be-kind list, we felt Phibsborough had the edge: not only is the area full of great coffee shops, restaurants and pubs, but its community spirit shines through, and residents have been fiercely supporting its local institutions through these tough times.”

Cygnets rest on a swans back in the water in the Royal Canal at Phibsborough in Dublin Ireland. Photograph: Getty Images



Barcelona’s “residential and down-to-earth” Esquerra de l’Eixample topped the list of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods, which you can read here.

Time Out says the list “draws on a survey of more than 38,000 city residents around the world, who were asked to name the neighbourhood they most loved spending their time out and about in their city, as well as the knowledge of local Time Out editors and city experts across the world (who factored in food, drink, nightlife independent culture and community spirit, to name a few.)”