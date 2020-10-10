Phil Collins ‘plans to evict his ex-wife Orianne Cevey from his Miami home… after she remarried’

Phil Collins plans to move his ex-wife, Orianne Cevey, out of his lavish Miami mansion after she remarried, according to TMZ.

The eight-time Grammy winner, 69, is reportedly going to file an eviction lawsuit against Cevey, 46, who refuses to vacate and has changed the security codes at the home.

In response, she has become ‘unruly with staff’ and threatened to release ‘potentially embarrassing accusations’ against Collins if he moves forward with evicting her.

The Genesis frontman and Cevey, who share sons Nicholas, 19, and Matthew, 15, divorced in 2008, after he reportedly paid her a whooping $46 million settlement.

His action comes after she remarried with Thomas Bates in Las Vegas two months ago, despite telling Collins she was traveling to Sin City on business, according to the outlet.

While his third wife is gunning to renegotiate their 2008 divorce settlement, sources close to the famous drummer allege he isn’t ‘giving her another dime.’

Collins is set to file an eviction lawsuit next week, after he formally asked her to leave his property by Friday afternoon and she refused.

Orianne married the In The Air Tonight singer in 1999, but they split nine years later following the birth of their two children.

Phil paid Orianne £25million ($46.76million) in the split – which marked the largest settlement in a British celebrity divorce at the time.

In January 2016, however, the pair announced they had once again reunited and were living together in Miami with their two boys.

He confirmed the news to Billboard, declaring: ‘I’m back with my third wife – I haven’t really talked about it. We’ve been together for a while, and nobody’s noticed.’

Meanwhile, Orianne went on to explain to Swiss newspaper SonntagsBlick shortly after rekindling their romance: ‘Our separation was the wrong decision.

‘I now call Phil my husband again. We are so close that it does not actually make a difference if we are married or not, but we are determined to get married for a second time one day.’

The pair’s reconciliation was brought on when Phil supported Orianne in 2015 following surgery on a slipped disk in her neck – which left her partially paralysed due to complications.

Orianne continued: ‘We were always very close, because of the children… just last year, I realized that he is indeed the man of my life.’

During their marriage, the couple lived in Switzerland, where Collins continued to reside following the breakdown of their marriage.

Speaking in New York in 2016, Phil added of their divorce: ‘We went back because we realized we had made a mistake. A lot of people don’t have that chance, or don’t give themselves that chance.

‘Our young sons Matthew and Nicholas are like a dog with two tails. I mean, they’re just so happy. They’ve got their mum and dad back together, so it’s a good place to be at the moment.’

Orianne was just 21 when she met Collins in 1994 during his tour of Switzerland.

He was in the midst of a bitter split from his second wife Jill – mother of actress Lily Collins – and fell head over heels in love with Orianne, who had been hired as his translator.