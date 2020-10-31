phil-collins’s-ex-wife orianne-cevey-‘had-affair-with-stripper,-29’

Phil Collins’ ex wife Orianne Cevey allegedly engaged in a 14-month affair with stripper Preston Thompson, 29, and introduced him to the Genesis frontman moments before he took to the stage.

Thompson claims he was ‘introduced to Phil as just her friend’ when he attended the singer’s Not Dead Yet tour date in Las Vegas in October 2019.

‘I was introduced to Phil. We shook hands and it was awkward. I had a feeling maybe he knew,’ Thompson said.

‘I asked her about it and she said, ‘I didn’t want to cause any problems backstage, he’s about to go on for a show. I told him you’re my friend but he knows about us’.

Shortly after the bizarre encounter, Cevey asked Thompson to live with him at the palatial Miami home she shared with the Easy Lover singer, asking him to visit when he was out of town.

Thompson claims that Cevey hired him via an escort agency in March of 2019 and that the 46-year-old lavished him with a host of luxuries throughout their relationship, according to The Sun on Friday.

Cevey was married to Collins, 69, from 1994 until their divorce in 2008, but the pair rekindled their romance in 2016 and she moved back into the home they once shared.

According to Thompson, Cevey arranged to meet him at the five-star Wynn hotel in Las Vegas after finding him through his ‘company’ agency Fantasy Date.

‘We hit it off right away. I was introduced to Orianne by her assistants up in a double master suite overlooking the city and was told she had been married to Phil Collins,’ he recalled.

‘She had a cane in her hand and she wasn’t really able to walk very well because she’d had surgery and she was in rehabilitation.’

He claimed that he and Cevey ordered ‘drinks and room service’ and that he ended up staying the night with her, which led to the pair having sex.

‘She paid a couple of thousand for the companionship that night but didn’t pay me for the sex because my time was over,’ he told the outlet.

After their Vegas rendezvous, Cevey and Thompson, who is based in Las Vegas, entered into a romantic arrangement.

Thompson alleged that Cevey often treated him to manicures and ‘even insisted his facial hair was shaved a certain way.’

‘It wasn’t just a sexual relationship, we actually enjoyed our time with each other. She would also help me out financially. She’d tell Phil she was on business and said he didn’t care,’ he told The Sun of their relationship.

As they grew closer, Thompson said that Cevey began to open up to him about her relationship with her former husband Phil and how they ‘weren’t really together — that it was just for the kids and she was looking for her own place.’

‘She said that they hadn’t had sex for so long and, although it sounds really messed up, she said that he never showers — he smells.’

He added that Cevey ‘wanted to have sex all the time,’ but that she preferred engaging in intercourse with ‘younger people’ over Phil.

Thompson detailed Cevey’s affinity for gift giving to The Sun, claiming the former spouse of Phil Collins bought him a Mercedes G-Wagon 4×4 and a dune buggy.

He also recalled going on shopping trips with Orianne where the sales people would refer to him as ‘Mr Collins.’

‘Orianne would shower me in gifts all the time. It was all Tom Ford, Dolce & Gabbana and Dior. Shop assistants would say, ‘Oh Mr Collins, we’ve got this for you.’ They knew my exact measurements,’ he claimed of the experience.

He also alleged that he and Cevey did a ton of traveling to ‘the Bahamas, Switzerland, France and the UK.’

Thompson said that she also took him as her date to Elton John’s famous Oscars after party in Los Angeles, which he photographed and shared to his Instagram.

She is also said to have jetted off with him on trips to the Bahamas, Switzerland, France and the UK.

Thompson also claimed to have met Phil and Cevey’s two sons, 19-year-old Nicholas and 15-year-old Matthew.

On two separate occasions, Thompson allegedly flew to Miami and paid a visit each time to Phil’s lavish mansion, while the singer was away.

He also said that Cevey asked him to move into the seven-bedroom Miami home.

‘She was like, ‘He won’t care, I have my side of the house and he has his’. I’ve been to their house twice — but I didn’t want to stay the night,’ he recalled.

Thompson alleged that Cevey was so smitten with him that she proposed to him ‘four times’ and that the first proposal occurred ‘after just two months of dating.’

‘I didn’t want to be known as a toyboy. I turned her down again and again. She said, ‘You don’t love me, you’re just here for my money’. But I said, ‘If I was here for your money, I’d have married you the first time you asked!’

Continuing her quest to nail down her relationship with Thompson, Cevey purchased a home in Las Vegas for herself and Thompson to live in that reportedly cost $1,553,400.

But, unfortunately, Cevey’s allegedly ‘explosive’ temper led to her and Thompson’s relationship coming to an end in May of this year.

Thompson also claimed that he caught Cevey texting another man, who was not Phil or Cevey’s current husband Thomas Bates, 31.

After ending things with Cevey, Thompson said that he got in contact with Phil via text in an attempt to ‘warn him’ about his former wife’s alleged philandering, but that he never received a reply.

Less than three-months after their split, Thompson learned that Cevey got married to Thomas, who happens to work as a musician, on August 2.

Cevey has since moved her new husband into her former husband’s home in Miami Beach, which has led to a bitter court battle between her and Phil in which she is demanding around $20 million.

‘If I was in Phil’s situation, I would feel extremely disrespected,’ said Thompson of the situation.

He claimed to The Sun that ‘Orianne is trying to ruin Phil’s life. He took care of her, gave her millions of dollars, and now she wants more.’

‘I think she still wants to live that rock star life, but Phil is done with that and has settled down. Orianne’s still young and wants to go out and party with good-looking guys. She has treated Phil like he is lower than dirt. She is two-faced,’ he concluded.

Frail: Phil Collins appeared frail as he arrived at a music studio in London to meet his Genesis bandmate Mike Rutherford for rehearsals on Tuesday. He recently underwent a series of back operations hence the use of a walking stick and wheelchair