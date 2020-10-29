philadelphia-cops-are-filmed-smashing-windows-of-suv-carrying-a-child-before-dragging-out-driver

A video showing a large group of Philadelphia police officers smashing up a car that apparently carried a family with children has surfaced online.

Baton-wielding officers are seen surrounding the vehicle and smashing its windows, before opening the doors and dragging the driver out, beating them.

Philadelphia has been gripped by tension since Monday’s deadly police shooting of Walter Wallace that led to protests, with some turning violent.

This latest video is one of many that have come out of the city this week showing clashes between protesters and police.

The video was captured by an eye witness on Tuesday, October 27 at around 1.45a.m amid protests as the driver of the SUV appeared to attempt a U-turn away from advancing officers chasing protesters down the street.

Unable to get away in time, the car is seen surrounded by the officers – clad in uniform, helmets and wielding batons.

The officers begin to hit the car with their batons, smashing its windows and forcing the driver’s door open.

Among the chaos, as the car is quickly surrounded, a couple of officers can be seen pulling the driver out of the vehicle and begin hitting them with their batons.

The driver is then pulled to the floor and dragged away as another person from the vehicle is grabbed by the police.

To the horror of the person filming the scene, someone emerges from the car with a child, and is quickly escorted away from the car by officers.

The video was recorded by Aapril Rice, 30, from her rooftop at 5200 Chestnut Street in Philadelphia – 10 blocks away from where Wallace had been shot dead hours earlier – according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Pictures in the Inquirer show a female police officer walking away from the car with a young black boy who is visibly terrified of the officers surrounding him and the woman.

Rice told the outlet that the most traumatic part of the incident was watching the officers picking up a child and taking it away, but said the whole scene was ‘surreal’.

Shortly before, Rice said that she had watched a crowd of people near Foot Locker – that was being looted – before the crowd threw projectiles towards the police.

Officers first backed away from the protesters, but then advanced at them down down Chestnut Street from 52nd toward 53rd, before two vehicles entered the scene and tried to turn around away from the officers, Rice said.

Wallace was shot before 4pm Monday in an episode filmed by a bystander and posted on social media. Witnesses complained that police fired excessive shots.

Police said Wallace Jr. was wielding a knife and ignored orders to drop the weapon before officers fired shots Monday afternoon.

But his parents said Tuesday night that officers knew their son was in a mental health crisis because they had been to the family’s house three times on Monday.

State and local officials called for transparency and a thorough investigation, including the release of body camera footage from the two officers who fired their weapons.

Philadelphia police have made 172 arrests and 53 officers have been injured in the days since Wallace’s death.

The two officers each fired at least seven rounds — at least 14 total shots — but police could not say how many times Wallace was struck.

In video filmed by a bystander and posted on social media, officers could be seen yelling for Wallace to drop a knife.

In the video, Wallace’s mother and at least one man followed Wallace, trying to get him to listen to officers, as he briskly walked across the street and between cars.

Philadelphia: A protestor confronts police during a march Tuesday in Philadelphia. Hundreds of demonstrators marched over the death of Walter Wallace, a black man who was killed by police in Philadelphia on Monday.

Philadelphia: Protesters march down a West Philadelphia street. Some are holding a metal barricade as they advance, while another is shown throwing a can. Another holds a camera pointed down the street walking with the crowd

Wallace advanced toward the officers, who then fired several times, said police spokesperson Officer Tanya Little.

Wallace’s mother could be seen screaming and throwing something at an officer after her son was shot and fell to the ground.

City officials announced Wednesday they would enact a curfew in the city from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., as business owners cleaned up damage from the melee and boarded up windows.

Mayor Jim Kenney told reporters the Pennsylvania National Guard would also be deployed to help protect property and assist the police. The first troops were expected Friday and Saturday.