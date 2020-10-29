philadelphia-police-discover-van-filled-with-explosives,-propane-tanks-and-possible-dynamite-sticks

By Marlene Lenthang For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:23 EDT, 29 October 2020 | Updated: 13:42 EDT, 29 October 2020

Police in Philadelphia discovered a van filled with explosives, propane tanks, torches, possible dynamite sticks and other suspicious items as the city reels from protests and civil unrest decrying police brutality.

On Wednesday night police discovered the suspicious van in Logan Circle and a bomb squad is now investigating the vehicle.

It’s not clear who owns the van or if anyone has been arrested, according to 6ABC.

The discovery came as Philadelphia was put under a curfew from 9pm to 6am Thursday in response to raucous protests and looting following the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr.

Wallace Jr, 27, was killed Monday when Philadelphia police officers fired after he approached them with a knife. Two cops fired seven shots each in the incident.

Police in Philadelphia discovered a van filled with explosives, propane tanks, torches and possible dynamite sticks (above) on Wednesday night as the city reels from protests and civil unrest decrying police brutality

Officers pictured investigating the suspicious van loaded with explosives Wednesday night as the city was under a curfew following two tumultuous nights of protests and looting

Walter Wallace Jr, 27, was killed by Philadelphia police officers on Monday

His family had called for an ambulance to get him help with a mental health crisis, not for police intervention, their lawyer said Tuesday.

Wallace’s mother said she warned police on Monday afternoon that her son was in the throes of a mental health crisis.

At least 200 businesses have been looted in the unrest, many of which were already suffering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In reponse the Mayor has called for an undetermined number of Pennsylvania National Guard troops to arrive to the city and they’re anticipated to arrive Friday.

‘Their role, first and foremost, will be to safeguard property and prevent looting,’ Mayor Jim Jenney said.

On Wednesday night police discovered the suspicious van in Logan Circle and a bomb squad is now investigating the vehicle

It’s not clear who owns the van or if anyone has been arrested in connection to the van

On Tuesday night a peaceful protest of about 1,000 people at Malcolm X Park exploded into a violent night where demonstrators clashed with police and people threw bricks and blood at cops.

In total 23 officers were injured that night. Police said they made 81 arrested Tuesday overnight into Wednesday, 53 of them for burglary.

The city was rocked by widespread looting Tuesday night that took place at big-box stores in the city’s Port Richmond section where as many as 1,000 people were involved.

Harrowing cellphone video footage of the Monday shooting shows Wallace walk towards the officers with his arm outstretched. ‘Put the knife down, put the knife down,’ one officer can be heard saying in the clip. Two cops fired seven shots each in the incident

The death of Wallace sparked protests and looting in Philadelphia where hundreds took to the streets chanting Black Lives Matter and decried police brutality against black people

Looters run out of a cellphone store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning. At least 200 businesses have been looted in the unrest, many of which were already suffering amid the coronavirus pandemic

Rioters rush down a West Philadelphia street on Tuesday night

Items litter the ground inside a Walmart in Philadelphia that was damaged in protests on Tuesday

Philadelphia police officers form a line during a demonstration in West Philadelphia late on Tuesday

A Philadelphia police officer is covered with an unidentified red substance during a confrontation with protesters on Tuesday

The police union is demanding that police bodycam footage of Wallace Jr’s death be released because they say it shows he failed to drop the knife he was holding and lunged at officers with the weapon.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a virtual press conference Wednesday that the release will come soon.

‘As I said yesterday, this investigation has many moving parts and we are working hard to ensure that a fair and thorough investigation takes place,’ Outlaw said.

‘We plan on releasing premise history audio of 911 calls and body cam footage of the discharging officers in the near future,’ she said.